Army quarantines 90 soldiers with coronavirus at Fort Bragg

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg.

Army spokeswoman Janice Burton said the soldiers were participating in a special warfare course called “Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape.”

She said a total of 110 people were involved in the course, and 82 students and eight instructors had tested positive for COVID-19.

Burton said everyone who participated has now been quarantined, although the 20 people who did not test positive were separated from the others.

