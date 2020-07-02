Advertisement

Airlines hope to ramp up flights this summer following the pandemic

FILE -- A United Airlines jet taxis at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 25, 2013.
FILE -- A United Airlines jet taxis at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 25, 2013.(KY3)
By Nick Proto
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It's a holiday weekend, but you would never guess by walking through the Augusta Regional Airport.

Only a handful of flights going out today as people take off for July 4. And as coronavirus cases continue to rise, officials are now doing what they can to get things back towards normal.

Empty seats and locked store fronts aren't a usual sight for the airport during a holiday weekend. The number of passengers traveling these past few months hasn't been the usual either.

MORE: By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA

“We got our numbers back from May and we were actually down 80 percent in comparison to last year with our flights,” Lauren Smith, customer service manager for Augusta Regional Airport, said.

From January to May, the airport saw half of the passengers it saw during the same time frame last year. They've had to cut down on flights as well.

Normally, you can fly direct to Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas or Washington D.C., but they've had to cut two of those because of the virus.

While they've been cutting down on flights, they've been ramping up cleaning.

“Additional hand sanitizing stations, our cleaning schedule has increased. We have an electrostatic cleaner that we clean all of our services several times a day,” Smith said. “Rental cars have put up the shields, airline ticket counters have as well.”

The extra cleaning has allowed them to slowly start bringing flights back. They're up to about six flights per day. Back in April, they only had two.

“This was last minute. My daughter said, ‘Mama you need to reboot, so come on,’” Sandra Sherman, a traveler, said.

With so few passengers, the airport has relied on federal funding through the cares act to help them out. Smith says they should be financially stable for the foreseeable future.

Next week, restaurants inside the airport are set to reopen. That will help ease the financial burden as the airlines fight to get back to normal.

