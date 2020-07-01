Which masks work best? Experts now know

While you prepare for the July Fourth holiday weekend, health officials urge you to still wear face masks.

Researchers are also looking at which types of masks are most effective.

They used a laser to detect droplets from coughs and sneezes.

They found loosely folded masks and bandana-style coverings had little to no effect on stopping droplets.

But well-fitted, homemade masks with multiple layers of fabrics and off the shelf cone-style masks worked best.

Researchers say droplets reach up to 8 feet with no mask.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.