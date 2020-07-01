Advertisement

Which masks work best? Experts now know

By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While you prepare for the July Fourth holiday weekend, health officials urge you to still wear face masks.

Researchers are also looking at which types of masks are most effective.

They used a laser to detect droplets from coughs and sneezes.

They found loosely folded masks and bandana-style coverings had little to no effect on stopping droplets.

But well-fitted, homemade masks with multiple layers of fabrics and off the shelf cone-style masks worked best.

Researchers say droplets reach up to 8 feet with no mask.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

How local program keeps students on track during pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
Transitioning from in-person classes to virtual learning was hard. Some students had a really difficult time with it. But the Dream Academy is here to help.

News

Back to school in the CSRA: What you need to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re getting a better idea of what school might look like this fall in districts and on university campuses across the CSRA.

See damage from last night's storm in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hours ago
Viewers sent in these photos from thunderstorms that moved through the CSRA on the night of June 30, 2020.

News

Pilot dies after crash at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday has died.

Latest News

News

Experts meet in Burke County to discuss police reform with residents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams hosted a police reform forum Tuesday alongside seven other expert panelists.

National

Brooks' widow pleaded for no bond for former Atlanta officer charged with murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The judge set Garrett Rolfe's bond at $500,000 with conditions including an ankle monitor, curfew and no access to weapons. He also must stay away from the victims and police officers.

News

Columbia County brings tips and activities for you and your furry friend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Here are some tips for bringing your furriest member of the family along on a little trip or staycation in Columbia County!

National

Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Police officers allegedly took a photo imitating the hold used against Elijah McClain in the spot where he was arrested.

News

GreenJackets’ season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Baseball’s minor leagues have canceled their seasons after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Crime is clearly on the rise in Richmond County. Why suddenly now?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Crime didn't stop during the start of the pandemic, but it sure calmed down here at Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Now the lights seem to be flashing much more often.