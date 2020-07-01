Advertisement

Statement from GreenJackets about 2020 season

(WRDW)
By Tom Delinger
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. – Today, Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) that it will not be providing it’s affiliate Minor League Teams with players for the 2020 season.  As a result, there will not be a South Atlantic League Season.  The South Atlantic League and GreenJackets season was scheduled to begin originally on April 9th.

“We remained optimistic all the way up to the announcement.  We were hopeful for a season that would have started sometime in late July and possibly made up some of the season into September.  A cancelled season was a possibility and we are saddened by the news passed down today from MLB and MiLB.  This marks the first time our region hasn’t hosted baseball since 1987.”  -- Brandon Greene, General Manager, Augusta GreenJackets

“Our priorities have always been GreenJackets fans and the CSRA. The community can be assured that SRP Park will still be hosting events in 2020 and public events at that. We planned for an exciting 2020 season and as an organization we will make sure that the 2021 season will only enhance the experience.”Tom Denlinger, Vice President  

Since the inception of SRP Park in 2018 this state of the art facility has shattered attendance records with 266,569 joining us for GreenJackets games in 2019.  It has won multiple “Ballpark of the Year” Awards, including USA Today and Ballpark Digest honors.  We have hosted events drawing over 100,000+ visitors over the past 2 years including Jake Owen’s Life’s Whatcha Make it Tour, Augusta at Night, Augusta Craft Beer Festival, Border Bash, Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10k, 5k and the SRP Park College Showcase and High School Series. 

The GreenJackets staff is now at work contacting ticket plan holders, members and sponsors about the status of their current ticket packages. For more information, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com

Our office is currently closed to the public, however members of the front office team are working and can be reached via there personal email or via the general email info@greenjacketsbaseball.com.  We have created a page on our website to keep you updated throught this time:  https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/2020-season-update.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

