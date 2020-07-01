South Carolina offers extra jobless benefits for those who’ve run out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has begun offering an “extended benefits” program for those who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits.

With an unemployment rate of 12.5%, South Carolina is offering an additional 10 weeks of benefits beginning with the current claim week and whose regular benefit year ended on or after June 14.

Recipients must have exhausted both their 20 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

If approved, the weekly benefit amount will be the same as the individual received for regular unemployment benefits plus the $600 in pandemic benefits.

Eligibility is more stringent than for the other benefits, and the agency will alltempt to notify those who are eligible to apply.

Several new resources have been created to help with the application process, including:

A video tutorial at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HVRpT1bp0A&t=13s

A PDF tutorial at https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/cares-act

Frequently asked questions at. https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/cares-act

