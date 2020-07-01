Advertisement

Simpson returning to PGA Tour after family coronavirus scare

Webb Simpson pumps his fist to fans to celebrate making an eagle on the 11th hole during the third round of the The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Webb Simpson pumps his fist to fans to celebrate making an eagle on the 11th hole during the third round of the The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(WIBW)
By Larry Lange
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Webb Simpson is competing on the PGA Tour again after his family had a coronavirus scare. One of Simpson’s daughters tested positive for the virus, leading to him withdrawing from last week’s tournament as a precaution.

Simpson says the daughter, along with his wife and other kids, later tested negative. Webb leads the tour in FedEx Cup points and scoring average. He is attempting to become the PGA Tour’s first player with three victories during this pandemic-interrupted year.

Chad Campbell has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit after becoming the sixth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arnie Stapleton
The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Sports

MLB players begin reporting for tests as first workouts near

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Skretta
Baseball players began reporting to their teams Wednesday in the most significant step yet as MLB presses ahead with its plan for a 60-game sprint of a season.

Sports

Coach Dawn Staley awaits Olympics, focuses on South Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Murphy
Coach Dawn Staley would be prepping the U.S. women’s basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics this week if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

News

The sting of GreenJackets’ season cancelation weighs on city, team officials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Team officials with the Augusta GreenJackets say even though they were holding out hope their season would be saved, they ultimately saw this coming. The 2020 Minor League Baseball season is canceled.

Latest News

Sports

Statement from GreenJackets about 2020 season

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Tom Delinger
As a result, there will not be a South Atlantic League Season.

News

GreenJackets’ season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Baseball’s minor leagues have canceled their seasons after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Disc golf community active behind the scenes maintaining courses

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
The disc golf community makes up a large part of the rec sports scene in the CSRA, and it's surprising to see how much work goes on behind the scenes.

Sports

The field finally weakens as PGA Tour goes to 4th week back

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
In the fourth week of the PGA Tour’s return to competition, the field finally starts to weaken at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Sports

Rockies OF Desmond decides to sit out this season

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond plans to sit out this season to be with his family and help grow youth baseball in his hometown in Florida.

Sports

Watney bored in isolation, nervous about how he got virus

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT
|
By Doug Ferguson
Nick Watney says it’s not the greatest feeling to be known as the first PGA Tour player to test positive for the new coronavirus.