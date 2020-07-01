Pilot dies after crash at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday has died.

The aircraft was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing.

The incident occurred on the military base around 11:30 p.m.

Officials at Shaw say the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board when the crash happened.

Shaw emergency responders were on scene. Sumter County Fire and Rescue assisted with the crash.

The pilot was taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital for treatment, where they later died.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the identity of the pilot has not been released.

