Orangeburg to require masks in businesses starting Friday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg City Council voted to enact a face mask ordinance beginning Friday.
Face masks will be required in food and retail establishments beginning at 6 a.m.
Visitors and employees of these businesses must all wear masks, the ordinance says. However, there are some exceptions.
Under the following conditions, the public does not have to wear a mask:
- People with underlying health conditions
- Children under the age of 10
- Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
- In outdoor business areas where social distancing is possible
- While alone in private offices
- While eating in restaurants (but not while waiting or ordering)
- In settings where wearing a mask isn’t practical or feasible -- like swimming or while visiting the dentist
- While only with others in your household
People who do not comply with Orangeburg’s mask ordinance could be fined $25 for each day of noncompliance. Businesses that do not comply can face a $100 fine each day.
The ordinance will remain in effect until Sept. 2.
Read the entire ordinance:
