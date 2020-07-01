Advertisement

Orangeburg to require masks in businesses starting Friday

By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg City Council voted to enact a face mask ordinance beginning Friday.

Face masks will be required in food and retail establishments beginning at 6 a.m.

Visitors and employees of these businesses must all wear masks, the ordinance says. However, there are some exceptions.

MORE | Which masks work best? Experts now know

Under the following conditions, the public does not have to wear a mask:

  • People with underlying health conditions
  • Children under the age of 10
  • Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons
  • In outdoor business areas where social distancing is possible
  • While alone in private offices
  • While eating in restaurants (but not while waiting or ordering)
  • In settings where wearing a mask isn’t practical or feasible -- like swimming or while visiting the dentist
  • While only with others in your household

People who do not comply with Orangeburg’s mask ordinance could be fined $25 for each day of noncompliance. Businesses that do not comply can face a $100 fine each day.

The ordinance will remain in effect until Sept. 2.

Read the entire ordinance:

