Orangeburg to require masks in businesses starting Friday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg City Council voted to enact a face mask ordinance beginning Friday.

Face masks will be required in food and retail establishments beginning at 6 a.m.

Visitors and employees of these businesses must all wear masks, the ordinance says. However, there are some exceptions.

Under the following conditions, the public does not have to wear a mask:

People with underlying health conditions

Children under the age of 10

Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons

In outdoor business areas where social distancing is possible

While alone in private offices

While eating in restaurants (but not while waiting or ordering)

In settings where wearing a mask isn’t practical or feasible -- like swimming or while visiting the dentist

While only with others in your household

People who do not comply with Orangeburg’s mask ordinance could be fined $25 for each day of noncompliance. Businesses that do not comply can face a $100 fine each day.

The ordinance will remain in effect until Sept. 2.

Read the entire ordinance:

