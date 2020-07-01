Advertisement

One dead in fatal single vehicle crash near Old Jackson Highway

(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner, along with highway patrol, is investigating the death of a man following a single vehicle crash on Wednesday.

According to the report, on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:34 p.m., the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the 900 block of Old Jackson Hwy., Jackson regarding a single vehicle crash involving a fatality that occurred at 12:09 p.m.

The crash involved a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Thomas E. Redwine of Jackson.  Mr. Redwind was traveling southward on Old Jackson Hwy when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the right side of the road crashing into the woods, according to officials.

Mr. Redwine was pronounced dead at the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry to determine his cause of death.  Highway patrol and the Coroner’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

News

The sting of GreenJackets’ season cancelation weighs on city, team officials

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
Team officials with the Augusta GreenJackets say even though they were holding out hope their season would be saved, they ultimately saw this coming. The 2020 Minor League Baseball season is canceled.

News

I-TEAM: GA lawmakers act as COVID-19 takes its toll in nursing homes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
Georgia lawmakers are taking action after the staggering death toll from coronavirus is happening in one place: nursing homes

News

LIVE NOW: Gov. Henry McMaster holding news conference as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to speak Wednesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases reach heights not seen in the Palmetto State.

News

Georgia Gov. Kemp says mask mandate not needed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he hasn’t yet weighed whether the state will take legal action against local governments trying to impose mask requirements.

Regional

Orangeburg to require masks in businesses starting Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
The Orangeburg City Council voted to enact a face mask ordinance beginning Friday.

News

South Carolina offers extra jobless benefits for those who’ve run out

Updated: 4 hours ago
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has begun offering an “extended benefits” program for those who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits.

News

Georgia and South Carolina prepare for holiday travelers

Updated: 4 hours ago
To avoid traffic problems from July Fourth holiday weekend traffic, Georgia and South Carolina are suspending highway lane closures for non-emergency roadwork.

News

Coronavirus antibody testing reveals a surprise in Columbia County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Coronavius antibody testing in Columbia County indicates infection there may be significantly lower than some other areas of the U.S.

News

Georgia Gov. Kemp to visit Augusta to promote mask use

Updated: 7 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will visit the Augusta area as part of a statewide tour to promote wearing masks, his office confirmed.

VOD Recordings

Why the GreenJackets' 2020 season has been canceled

Updated: 7 hours ago
Minor league baseball both locally and nationally has become another casualty f the coronavirus pandemic.