One dead in fatal single vehicle crash near Old Jackson Highway

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner, along with highway patrol, is investigating the death of a man following a single vehicle crash on Wednesday.

According to the report, on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:34 p.m., the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the 900 block of Old Jackson Hwy., Jackson regarding a single vehicle crash involving a fatality that occurred at 12:09 p.m.

The crash involved a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Thomas E. Redwine of Jackson. Mr. Redwind was traveling southward on Old Jackson Hwy when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the right side of the road crashing into the woods, according to officials.

Mr. Redwine was pronounced dead at the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry to determine his cause of death. Highway patrol and the Coroner’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

