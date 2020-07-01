Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE TAKEDOWN

`You broke my wrist!' Police sued for taking down wrong man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest. An attorney for 46-year-old Antonio Arnelo Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, said he's still in pain and emotionally devastated more than four months later. Smith is suing Valdosta police and other city leaders in federal court. Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with an officer when a second one walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

AP-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Ex-Atlanta officer who killed Rayshard Brooks granted bond

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks can be free on bond while his case is pending. A judge on Tuesday set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of the 27-year-old Black man. Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white. Felony murder convictions are punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison. The shooting happened against the backdrop of demonstrations nationwide over police brutality.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Savannah mayor to require masks in businesses or face fines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of Savannah says he’s ordering people to wear masks inside retail shops, grocery stores and other public places _ and those who refuse could face $500 fines. Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday he doesn't believe the city has any other choice. Savannah appears to be the first city in Georgia to make wearing masks mandatory. The executive director of the Georgia Municipal Association says that some Georgia cities have moved to require face coverings inside government buildings. But Savannah is the first he’s aware of to extend that requirement to public businesses.

AP-US-CAR-CRASHES-INTO-HOSPITAL

SUV plows into Atlanta hospital, killing 1, injuring others

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and others injured when a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a major Atlanta hospital's emergency room. Atlanta police say the Tuesday wreck in the ER lobby of Piedmont Hospital involved a Mercedes-Benz Suburban Utility Vehicle. Atlanta police Officer Steve Avery says the SUV crashed into two people and bumped into several others just inside the glass doors. He said the injuries suffered by at least four people did not appear to be life-threatening. The driver wasn't injured. Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the driver was arriving for an appointment and lost control.

GEORGIA BUDGET

Kemp signs Georgia's $25.9 billion budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $25.9 billion budget Tuesday, one day before the start of the new fiscal year. The budget promises sharp cuts but avoids unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs. The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. The cuts had once been projected to be as high as 14%. Kemp also allowed lawmakers to spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account and increased projected tobacco tax revenue by $50 million. That and an improving economic outlook led to smaller reductions.

AP-US-MEDIA-CNN-CENTER

WarnerMedia puts 'for sale' sign on CNN Center in Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — WarnerMedia says it will sell the iconic CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta. The building has been the central headquarters for the cable news network since the mid-1980s, after it was founded by Ted Turner. WarnerMedia said in a memo to employees that the area around the CNN Center, a mix of offices and retail, has become a popular entertainment destination and should be attractive to developers. The company says it is not abandoning Atlanta, and that employees from CNN Center will be moved to a different office campus where WarnerMedia operates across town. The moving process should take several years.

FATAL DRIVE-BY

Atlanta Police: Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police said one person was fatally shot and four others were wounded during a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Atlanta police said a 23-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Police Lt. Pete Malecki said five men were standing in front of a building in Midtown Atlanta around 1 a.m. when a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger opened fire at the men. The four surviving men drove themselves to the emergency room. One of the men was in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia reports its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise. The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday. Georgia health officials reported the new numbers in their daily afternoon update on Sunday. It brings Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.