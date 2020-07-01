Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE TAKEDOWN

`You broke my wrist!' Police sued for taking down wrong man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest. An attorney for 46-year-old Antonio Arnelo Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, said he's still in pain and emotionally devastated more than four months later. Smith is suing Valdosta police and other city leaders in federal court. Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with an officer when a second one walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT REMOVAL

Confederate monument removed from Georgia county courthouse

CONYERS, Ga (AP) — Another Confederate monument has been taken down from outside a Georgia county courthouse. Rockdale County Commission chairman Oz Nesbitt announced the removal on Tuesday and it was gone by midnight. Nesbitt invited the community to see the removal at 10 p.m. Supporters and opponents of the statue gathered as Conyers police officers watched. The monument commemorating the Confederate States of America was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Confederacy and suppress attempts by Black people to assert their equality through the legal system.

AP-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Ex-Atlanta officer who killed Rayshard Brooks granted bond

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks can be free on bond while his case is pending. A judge on Tuesday set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of the 27-year-old Black man. Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white. Felony murder convictions are punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison. The shooting happened against the backdrop of demonstrations nationwide over police brutality.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Savannah mayor to require masks in businesses or face fines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of Savannah says he’s ordering people to wear masks inside retail shops, grocery stores and other public places _ and those who refuse could face $500 fines. Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday he doesn't believe the city has any other choice. Savannah appears to be the first city in Georgia to make wearing masks mandatory. The executive director of the Georgia Municipal Association says that some Georgia cities have moved to require face coverings inside government buildings. But Savannah is the first he’s aware of to extend that requirement to public businesses.

PEOPLE-21 SAVAGE

21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper 21 Savage says he will launch a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for undeserved students in the city. 21 Savage says he wants to empower youth to manage their money. His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an education technology platform. The rapper launched his Bank Account program in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the United States.

AP-US-CAR-CRASHES-INTO-HOSPITAL

SUV plows into Atlanta hospital, killing 1, injuring others

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and others injured when a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a major Atlanta hospital's emergency room. Atlanta police say the Tuesday wreck in the ER lobby of Piedmont Hospital involved a Mercedes-Benz Suburban Utility Vehicle. Atlanta police Officer Steve Avery says the SUV crashed into two people and bumped into several others just inside the glass doors. He said the injuries suffered by at least four people did not appear to be life-threatening. The driver wasn't injured. Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the driver was arriving for an appointment and lost control.

AP-US-FORCED-LABOR-HUMAN-HAIR

AP Exclusive: Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers have detained a shipment of beauty supplies including weaves suspected to be made with human hair that originated in China. The agency tells The Associated Press it seized the shipment Wednesday in New York because the weaves appear to be a product of forced child labor and imprisonment. Twice this year U.S. Customs has banned imports of hair weaves believed to be made by people locked inside Chinese detention camps. The detainees are being locked up as part of a massive crackdown that has held an estimated 1 million or more ethnic minorities, mostly Muslims. Chinese authorities deny carrying out mass detentions.

GEORGIA BUDGET

Kemp signs Georgia's $25.9 billion budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $25.9 billion budget Tuesday, one day before the start of the new fiscal year. The budget promises sharp cuts but avoids unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs. The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. The cuts had once been projected to be as high as 14%. Kemp also allowed lawmakers to spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account and increased projected tobacco tax revenue by $50 million. That and an improving economic outlook led to smaller reductions.