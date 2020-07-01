Advertisement

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood.
Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood.(Source: CNN/Fort Hood Military Police)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Human remains have been found in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command agents returned to “an area of interest” near the Leon River, CID Chief of Public Affairs Chris Grey said in a statement Tuesday.

“After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist,” he said.

“Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.

“No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time.”

A resident who smelled an unusual odor in the area Tuesday called the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, which found the remains in a shallow grave near where Texas Equusearch volunteers scoured the river earlier as part of their effort to find Guillen, who disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

“The search is over,” the group’s founder, Tim Miller, told KWTX as he left to head for the scene.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Anguish and anger of missing soldier’s mother inspired California artist

(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)
(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)(Courtesy photo)

The anguish and anger of the mother of the missing soldier, Gloria Guillen, as she spoke at a news conference on June 23, inspired a California artist to create images of Vanessa to share on social media.

“Hearing her mom speak at that press conference tore me apart. I just had my baby and as a mother, I just clicked with her,” said Cherine Mendoza, who lives in the Los Angeles area.

Mendoza used to paint pictures of such historical figures as Frida, Yalitza, and Selena, but since hearing Vanessa’s story she says she feels called, as a mother and a Latina, to create art that can inform others on what is happening in the world today.

“I needed to do this,” she said.

“I am not an activist, I’m not out there, I have kids so I have to connect my artwork with what is going on,” Mendoza said.

“They need to hear us roar and that we are with her (Gloria) and someone like me who doesn’t know her I feel her pain and I am going to try to contribute in any way that I can,” Mendoza said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group via KWTX. All rights reserved

Latest News

Coronavirus

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections.

National

Chinese scientists discover new swine flu with pandemic potential

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu with pandemic potential, but experts say it is not an immediate threat.

National

A new swine fly strain has health officials sounding the alarm on the virus' "pandemic potential"

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
A new swine flu strain that can infect humans has health officials sounding the alarm on the virus' "pandemic potential."

National

Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Police officers allegedly took a photo imitating the hold used against Elijah McClain in the spot where he was arrested.

Latest News

National

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

National

High court sparks new battle over church-state separation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID CRARY and ELANA SCHOR
Religious freedom advocates are pleased and some secular groups alarmed following a Supreme Court ruling that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive.

National

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.