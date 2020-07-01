Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks can be free on bond while his case is pending. A judge on Tuesday set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of the 27-year-old Black man. Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white. Felony murder convictions are punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison. The shooting happened against the backdrop of demonstrations nationwide over police brutality.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of Savannah says he’s ordering people to wear masks inside retail shops, grocery stores and other public places _ and those who refuse could face $500 fines. Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday he doesn't believe the city has any other choice. Savannah appears to be the first city in Georgia to make wearing masks mandatory. The executive director of the Georgia Municipal Association says that some Georgia cities have moved to require face coverings inside government buildings. But Savannah is the first he’s aware of to extend that requirement to public businesses.

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and others injured when a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a major Atlanta hospital's emergency room. Atlanta police say the Tuesday wreck in the ER lobby of Piedmont Hospital involved a Mercedes-Benz Suburban Utility Vehicle. Atlanta police Officer Steve Avery says the SUV crashed into two people and bumped into several others just inside the glass doors. He said the injuries suffered by at least four people did not appear to be life-threatening. The driver wasn't injured. Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the driver was arriving for an appointment and lost control.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $25.9 billion budget Tuesday, one day before the start of the new fiscal year. The budget promises sharp cuts but avoids unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs. The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. The cuts had once been projected to be as high as 14%. Kemp also allowed lawmakers to spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account and increased projected tobacco tax revenue by $50 million. That and an improving economic outlook led to smaller reductions.