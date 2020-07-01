Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest. An attorney for 46-year-old Antonio Arnelo Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, said he's still in pain and emotionally devastated more than four months later. Smith is suing Valdosta police and other city leaders in federal court. Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with an officer when a second one walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

CONYERS, Ga (AP) — Another Confederate monument has been taken down from outside a Georgia county courthouse. Rockdale County Commission chairman Oz Nesbitt announced the removal on Tuesday and it was gone by midnight. Nesbitt invited the community to see the removal at 10 p.m. Supporters and opponents of the statue gathered as Conyers police officers watched. The monument commemorating the Confederate States of America was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Confederacy and suppress attempts by Black people to assert their equality through the legal system.

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks can be free on bond while his case is pending. A judge on Tuesday set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of the 27-year-old Black man. Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white. Felony murder convictions are punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison. The shooting happened against the backdrop of demonstrations nationwide over police brutality.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of Savannah says he’s ordering people to wear masks inside retail shops, grocery stores and other public places _ and those who refuse could face $500 fines. Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday he doesn't believe the city has any other choice. Savannah appears to be the first city in Georgia to make wearing masks mandatory. The executive director of the Georgia Municipal Association says that some Georgia cities have moved to require face coverings inside government buildings. But Savannah is the first he’s aware of to extend that requirement to public businesses.