Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest. An attorney for 46-year-old Antonio Arnelo Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, said he's still in pain and emotionally devastated more than four months later. Smith is suing Valdosta police and other city leaders in federal court. Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with an officer when a second one walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he hasn’t yet weighed whether the state will take legal action against local governments trying to impose mask requirements. The Republican held a news conference Wednesday before departing on a statewide tour to promote wearing a mask, but said he won’t mandate it. At the same time that Kemp spoke, Savannah became one of the first cities in the state to require people to wear a mask inside businesses. That could set up a confrontation with the state, which is seeing a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases. Executive orders signed by Kemp have prohibited local governments from imposing more severe restrictions.

CONYERS, Ga (AP) — Another Confederate monument has been taken down from outside a Georgia county courthouse. Rockdale County Commission chairman Oz Nesbitt announced the removal on Tuesday and it was gone by midnight. Nesbitt invited the community to see the removal at 10 p.m. Supporters and opponents of the statue gathered as Conyers police officers watched. The monument commemorating the Confederate States of America was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Confederacy and suppress attempts by Black people to assert their equality through the legal system.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper 21 Savage says he will launch a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for undeserved students in the city. 21 Savage says he wants to empower youth to manage their money. His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an education technology platform. The rapper launched his Bank Account program in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the United States.