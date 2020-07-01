Gov. Henry McMaster holding news conference as COVID-19 cases continue to spike
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to speak Wednesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases reach heights not seen in the Palmetto State.
McMaster will speak with state public health experts at 4:30 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division office in West Columbia.
South Carolina reached a high of 1,700+ new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday with just over 36,000 residents confirmed to have the virus with 735 people succumbing to it.
That news conference will be streamed on our website, app, and Facebook page.
