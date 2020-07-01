Gov. Henry McMaster holding news conference as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to speak Wednesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases reach heights not seen in the Palmetto State.

McMaster will speak with state public health experts at 4:30 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division office in West Columbia.

South Carolina reached a high of 1,700+ new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday with just over 36,000 residents confirmed to have the virus with 735 people succumbing to it.

