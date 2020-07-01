Advertisement

Gov. Henry McMaster holding news conference as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday about the state's new Palmetto Primary program. (Source: WRDW)
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday about the state's new Palmetto Primary program. (Source: WRDW)((Source: WRDW))
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to speak Wednesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases reach heights not seen in the Palmetto State.

McMaster will speak with state public health experts at 4:30 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division office in West Columbia.

South Carolina reached a high of 1,700+ new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday with just over 36,000 residents confirmed to have the virus with 735 people succumbing to it.

[MORE: By the numbers: Coronavirus cases across the CSRA]

That news conference will be streamed on our website, app, and Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: GA lawmakers act as COVID-19 takes its toll in nursing homes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Liz Owens
Georgia lawmakers are taking action after the staggering death toll from coronavirus is happening in one place: nursing homes

News

Georgia Gov. Kemp says mask mandate not needed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he hasn’t yet weighed whether the state will take legal action against local governments trying to impose mask requirements.

Regional

Orangeburg to require masks in businesses starting Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
The Orangeburg City Council voted to enact a face mask ordinance beginning Friday.

News

South Carolina offers extra jobless benefits for those who’ve run out

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has begun offering an “extended benefits” program for those who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits.

Latest News

News

Georgia and South Carolina prepare for holiday travelers

Updated: 3 hours ago
To avoid traffic problems from July Fourth holiday weekend traffic, Georgia and South Carolina are suspending highway lane closures for non-emergency roadwork.

News

Coronavirus antibody testing reveals a surprise in Columbia County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Coronavius antibody testing in Columbia County indicates infection there may be significantly lower than some other areas of the U.S.

News

Georgia Gov. Kemp to visit Augusta to promote mask use

Updated: 5 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will visit the Augusta area as part of a statewide tour to promote wearing masks, his office confirmed.

VOD Recordings

Why the GreenJackets' 2020 season has been canceled

Updated: 6 hours ago
Minor league baseball both locally and nationally has become another casualty f the coronavirus pandemic.

State

`You broke my wrist!' Ga. cops sued for taking down wrong man

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest.

News

Agencies investigate fiery fatal crash of fuel tanker near Barnwell

Updated: 7 hours ago
Authorities are investigating a wreck that killed a truck driver when a fuel tanker crashed and burst into flames about two miles outside Barnwell.