Georgia Daybook

Wednesday, Jul. 01 8:00 AM Georgia Gov. Kemp takes part in a 'Wear a Mask' Flyaround Tour of Georgia - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr Kathleen Toomey take part in a 'Wear a Mask' Flyaround Tour of Georgia, encouraging Georgians to follow the guidance of public health officials to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of the 4th of July Weekend, with stops at Dekalb Peachtree Epps Aviation, 1 Aviation Way, Atlanta (8:00 AM EDT); William Amos Atrium Garden at Piedmont Columbus, 710 Center St, Columbus (9:15 AM EDT); Pretoria Fields Brewery, 120 Pine Ave, Albany (12:45 PM EDT); and SGMC Smith Northview Campus, 4280 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta (2:00 PM EDT)

Wednesday, Jul. 01 12:00 PM Atlanta City Council Member Marci Overstreet hosts food distribution drive

Location: Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta, GA

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Genuine Parts Company: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Coca-Cola Co: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Thursday, Jul. 02 9:00 AM Georgia Gov. Kemp takes part in a 'Wear a Mask' Flyaround Tour of Georgia - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr Kathleen Toomey take part in a 'Wear a Mask' Flyaround Tour of Georgia, encouraging Georgians to follow the guidance of public health officials to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of the 4th of July Weekend, with stops at Hamilton Health Care, 1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton (9:00 AM EDT); Georgia Cancer Center, 1410 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta (11:15 AM EDT); and Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus, 2415 Parkwood Dr, Brunswick (1:30 PM EDT)

