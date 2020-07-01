Advertisement

Georgia and South Carolina prepare for holiday travelers

Jul. 1, 2020
To avoid traffic problems from July Fourth holiday weekend traffic, Georgia and South Carolina are suspending highway lane closures for non-emergency roadwork.

The South Carolina suspension will take place from 6 a.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Monday. In Georgia, the suspension is planned from noon Thursday to 10 p.m. Sunday. 

The Georgia Department of Transportation reminds motorists that crews may still work very close to highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. And despite the best of intentions, lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

The agency says drivers should slow down when approaching a work zone, allow extra distance between vehicles, read signs, obey road crew flaggers and expect the unexpected.

TRAFFIC | Agencies investigate fiery fatal crash of fuel tanker near Barnwell

Don’t get out of a vehicle on the highway unless your life is in imminent danger, Georgia officials said. If possible, pull off the road, turn on your hazard lights and stay seat-belted with the doors locked. Then call 511 and press 9 to reach an operator to request help. 

In South Carolina, motorists can also dial 511 to get real-time traffic information or access www.511sc.org or download the free app.

Meanwhile, Georgia State Patrol troopers, police officers and sheriff's deputies will be working to save lives and prevent crashes by taking drunken and drugged drivers off roads. 

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunken driving accounted for 29% of traffic deaths in 2018. In 2018 alone, 193 people died in traffic crashes nationwide over the July Fourth holiday period. Forty percent of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. This compares to 2017, when 38% of July Fourth travel period fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired crashes. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 26 people were killed in traffic crashes statewide during last year’s 102-hour July Fourth holiday period. Troopers made 422 DUI arrests and issued more than 29,000 citations and warnings during the holiday weekend.

