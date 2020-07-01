Experts meet in Burke County to discuss police reform with residents

Waynesboro, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams hosted a police reform forum Tuesday alongside seven other expert panelists. Each were able to present their own ideas about police brutality and reform in front of an audience ready to ask questions.

“There’s a race function here, an ethnicity function here,” Todd Powell-Williams, Augusta University Associate Professor, said. “But I also wanted to remind everybody there’s a social class-- a socioeconomic class here too.”

Chief Magistrate Judge Andrew Palmer said that departments need to take a closer look at who they’re hiring.

“We have to hire and retain officers who will hold each other accountable. But accountability is a two-part phenomenon,” he said.”

Sheriff Williams, besides moderating the forum, he’s sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp with seven steps to address police reform. He suggested making nationwide standards, like requiring body cameras in all departments.

“Every station across the country ought to follow a certain standard. And you can’t fall below that,” he said.

