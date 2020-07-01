Advertisement

Experts meet in Burke County to discuss police reform with residents

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waynesboro, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams hosted a police reform forum Tuesday alongside seven other expert panelists. Each were able to present their own ideas about police brutality and reform in front of an audience ready to ask questions.

“There’s a race function here, an ethnicity function here,” Todd Powell-Williams, Augusta University Associate Professor, said. “But I also wanted to remind everybody there’s a social class-- a socioeconomic class here too.”

Chief Magistrate Judge Andrew Palmer said that departments need to take a closer look at who they’re hiring.

“We have to hire and retain officers who will hold each other accountable. But accountability is a two-part phenomenon,” he said.”

Sheriff Williams, besides moderating the forum, he’s sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp with seven steps to address police reform. He suggested making nationwide standards, like requiring body cameras in all departments.

“Every station across the country ought to follow a certain standard. And you can’t fall below that,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia County brings tips and activities for you and your furry friend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Here are some tips for bringing your furriest member of the family along on a little trip or staycation in Columbia County!

News

MiLB, GreenJackets season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Baseball’s minor leagues have canceled their seasons after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

A clear trend shows crime on the rise in Richmond County. So what happened?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Crime didn't stop during the start of the pandemic, but it sure calmed down here at Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Now the lights seem to be flashing much more often.

News

Augusta mayor joins others in seeking end to ‘Stand Your Ground’ law

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Evans
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is among 10 mayors across Georgia calling on lawmakers to repeal the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Latest News

News

‘The numbers speak for themselves’: Savannah mandates masks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
Savannah joins a growing list of cities in the two-state region to require people to wear face masks in public in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

News

Black bear spotted in Edgefield County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Just in time for the summer, we’ve got our first black bear sighting of the season in Edgefield County.

Crime

Augusta mayor’s assistant accused of trying to choke girl in a wheelchair

Updated: 12 hours ago
New details have emerged on the arrest of the personal assistant of the Augusta mayor, including that the relative she’s accused of trying to choke is a teenager who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair.

News

NY’s Cuomo adds GA to list of states who must quarantine if residents visit

Updated: 12 hours ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just added Georgia to a list of 13 other states who must have residents self-quarantine for 14 days before a visit to New York state.

News

Richmond County officials announce school reopening proposal

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris and Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County School officials have revealed a proposal to reopen schools in the county after the coronavirus forced schools to close statewide in March.

Crime

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Augusta shopping center

Updated: 14 hours ago
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting at a shopping center near Interstate 520 and Wrightsboro Road.