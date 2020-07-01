EWWK: Thai Lettuce Wraps
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thai cuisine offers such bold, fresh flavors in meals that are often based on plants. In this traditional dish, crisp iceberg lettuce is used to bundle up a fragrant, spicy mixture of onion, carrot, mushrooms, cabbage, and tempeh. Tempeh, a traditional Indonesian grain and soy food, is an example of fermented food that can help boost levels of friendly bacteria in your gut. These fiber-rich wraps are great warm, but are also good the following day, chilled and tucked away in your lunch box.
- 2 teaspoons peanut oil
- ½ medium red onion, diced
- 3 medium garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 4 ounces (113g) tempeh, diced
- 1 medium carrot diced
- 6 button mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1 cup slivered Chinese (Napa) Cabbage
- 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon honey or agave nectar
- Juice of 1 medium lime
- 3 green onions, white and green parts, chopped
- 1/3 cup chopped peanuts
- 3 tablespoons chopped mint
- 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 1 head iceberg lettuce
1. Heat the peanut oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat.
2. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes.
3. Add the garlic ginger, crushed red pepper, tempeh, carrot, mushrooms, cabbage, soy sauce, honey, lime juice, green onions, peanuts, mint and cilantro. Sauté for an additional 5 to 6 minutes. Do not overcook; the vegetables should still be crisp and bright.
4. Wash and destem the lettuce and discard any outer leaves that are wilted or damaged. Peel away 6 whole leaves of lettuce.
5. To create the lettuce wraps, fill each with 1/6 of the warm vegetable mixture (generous ½ cup each) using a slotted spoon. Roll up the leaves burrito fashion and serve warm with the seam side down.
Yield: 6 servings (Serving size: 1 wrap)Nutrition Breakdown: Calories 159, Fat 8.5g (1.5g saturated fat), Carbohydrate 15g, Fiber 3g, Protein 9g.Diabetes Plate Plan: 1 Lean meat, 2 Vegetables, 1 Fat
Note: Serve warm or chilled the next day. For best results for chilled wraps, store the filling and the lettuce leaves separately and prepare the wraps no more than a few hours before serving. Variation: Substitute tofu, drained and pressed for the tempeh.
Recipe courtesy of “Plant Powered for Life” by Sharon Palmer. For more information please visit www.sharonpalmer.com
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.