Advertisement

EWWK: Thai Lettuce Wraps

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thai cuisine offers such bold, fresh flavors in meals that are often based on plants. In this traditional dish, crisp iceberg lettuce is used to bundle up a fragrant, spicy mixture of onion, carrot, mushrooms, cabbage, and tempeh.  Tempeh, a traditional Indonesian grain and soy food, is an example of fermented food that can help boost levels of friendly bacteria in your gut.  These fiber-rich wraps are great warm, but are also good the following day, chilled and tucked away in your lunch box. 

  • 2 teaspoons peanut oil
  • ½ medium red onion, diced
  • 3 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 ounces (113g) tempeh, diced
  • 1 medium carrot diced
  • 6 button mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup slivered Chinese (Napa) Cabbage
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon honey or agave nectar
  • Juice of 1 medium lime
  • 3 green onions, white and green parts, chopped
  • 1/3 cup chopped peanuts
  • 3 tablespoons chopped mint
  • 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce

1. Heat the peanut oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. 

2. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes. 

3. Add the garlic ginger, crushed red pepper, tempeh, carrot, mushrooms, cabbage, soy sauce, honey, lime juice, green onions, peanuts, mint and cilantro.  Sauté for an additional 5 to 6 minutes. Do not overcook; the vegetables should still be crisp and bright. 

4. Wash and destem the lettuce and discard any outer leaves that are wilted or damaged.  Peel away 6 whole leaves of lettuce. 

5. To create the lettuce wraps, fill each with 1/6 of the warm vegetable mixture (generous ½ cup each) using a slotted spoon.  Roll up the leaves burrito fashion and serve warm with the seam side down.

Yield: 6 servings (Serving size: 1 wrap)Nutrition Breakdown: Calories 159, Fat 8.5g (1.5g saturated fat), Carbohydrate 15g, Fiber 3g, Protein 9g.Diabetes Plate Plan: 1 Lean meat, 2 Vegetables, 1 Fat

Note: Serve warm or chilled the next day.  For best results for chilled wraps, store the filling and the lettuce leaves separately and prepare the wraps no more than a few hours before serving.  Variation: Substitute tofu, drained and pressed for the tempeh.

Recipe courtesy of “Plant Powered for Life” by Sharon Palmer. For more information please visit www.sharonpalmer.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eating Well with Kim

EWWK: Farmer’s Market Bok Choy

Updated: 14 minutes ago
How to make Farmer's Market Bok Choy.

VOD Recordings

EWWK: Farmer's Market Bok Choy

Updated: 34 minutes ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 Midday (recurring).

Eating Well with Kim

EWWK: Thai Lettuce Wraps

Updated: 1 hour ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 Midday (recurring).

Latest News