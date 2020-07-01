EWWK: Thai Lettuce Wraps

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thai cuisine offers such bold, fresh flavors in meals that are often based on plants. In this traditional dish, crisp iceberg lettuce is used to bundle up a fragrant, spicy mixture of onion, carrot, mushrooms, cabbage, and tempeh. Tempeh, a traditional Indonesian grain and soy food, is an example of fermented food that can help boost levels of friendly bacteria in your gut. These fiber-rich wraps are great warm, but are also good the following day, chilled and tucked away in your lunch box.

2 teaspoons peanut oil

½ medium red onion, diced

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 ounces (113g) tempeh, diced

1 medium carrot diced

6 button mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 cup slivered Chinese (Napa) Cabbage

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey or agave nectar

Juice of 1 medium lime

3 green onions, white and green parts, chopped

1/3 cup chopped peanuts

3 tablespoons chopped mint

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 head iceberg lettuce

1. Heat the peanut oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat.

2. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes.

3. Add the garlic ginger, crushed red pepper, tempeh, carrot, mushrooms, cabbage, soy sauce, honey, lime juice, green onions, peanuts, mint and cilantro. Sauté for an additional 5 to 6 minutes. Do not overcook; the vegetables should still be crisp and bright.

4. Wash and destem the lettuce and discard any outer leaves that are wilted or damaged. Peel away 6 whole leaves of lettuce.

5. To create the lettuce wraps, fill each with 1/6 of the warm vegetable mixture (generous ½ cup each) using a slotted spoon. Roll up the leaves burrito fashion and serve warm with the seam side down.

Yield: 6 servings (Serving size: 1 wrap)Nutrition Breakdown: Calories 159, Fat 8.5g (1.5g saturated fat), Carbohydrate 15g, Fiber 3g, Protein 9g.Diabetes Plate Plan: 1 Lean meat, 2 Vegetables, 1 Fat

Note: Serve warm or chilled the next day. For best results for chilled wraps, store the filling and the lettuce leaves separately and prepare the wraps no more than a few hours before serving. Variation: Substitute tofu, drained and pressed for the tempeh.

Recipe courtesy of “Plant Powered for Life” by Sharon Palmer. For more information please visit www.sharonpalmer.com

