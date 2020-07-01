Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The potential for storms sticks around this afternoon and evening as a stalled front stays draped over the region. Highs will be hot and humid again today with highs in the mid to low 90s, but feels like temperatures will be up to and over 100°. Winds will be out of the west to northwest between 6-12 mph.

Our pattern is not expected to differ too much the rest of the week. An upper level trough over the eastern US will stick around through most of the week and funnel down pulses of energy to our region the next few days. This upper level support will interact with a stalled front at the surface and bring good storm chances in the afternoon and evenings. If you have plans for the 4th of July weekend, prepare for heat, humidity, and the chance for storms in the afternoon and evening.

