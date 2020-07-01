Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Few Storms Thursday. Lower Storm Chances Friday and Saturday. Staying Hot and Humid.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated storms will be possible up until around sunset this evening. We should be rain free by midnight and stay dry into early Thursday. Patchy fog is possible around sunrise. Lows will remain muggy in the mid to low 70s.

A stalled front to our north will finally sag south through the CSRA during the day Thursday. This will likely set off a few showers and storms, but severe weather is not anticipated. Highs will be seasonal and reach the mid to low 90s. The heat index is expected to be between 95-100° in the afternoon. Winds will be variable throughout the day with the passing front, but stay less than 10 mph most of the day.

With the front to our south by Friday, storm chances look lower, but still can’t rule out a spotty storm later in the day. I’d keep outdoor plans. Highs will seasonal again in the mid to low 90s. With winds out of the east between 5-10 mph, sea breeze storms near the coast could make their way further inland than usual.

The front is expected to remain mostly south of the CSRA on Saturday keeping storm chances isolated later in the day. Stay hydrated for any outdoor plans. The heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with actual highs in the mid to low 90s.

Slightly higher storm chances by Sunday afternoon and evening as the stalled front begins to make a push further north. Highs are expected to stay in the low 90s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

State

Saharan dust makes sunsets pretty, but there’s a dark side

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:41 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Health officials urge residents of the region, especially those with lung conditions, to protect themselves as a Saharan dust cloud continues to move over us.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannan-Harding.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannan-Harding.