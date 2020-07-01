Columbia County brings tips and activities for you and your furry friend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some tips for bringing your furriest member of the family along on a little trip or staycation in Columbia County!

Many of Columbia County’s hotels are pet friendly. Visit the Columbia County accommodations page to see which hotels accept pets.

Let your pup meet new friends at one of Columbia County’s Dog Parks. The Dog Park at Evans Towne Center Park has agility equipment and separate areas for small and large dogs. The Dog Park at Riverside Park also features separate areas for small and large dogs, but this park gives them a little more room to stretch their legs.

Or you can take your pet on a paddling adventure as you complete the Serene18 Paddle Trail. Serene18 is a unique opportunity to experience 18 square miles of Georgia’s most serene water trails and uncommon wildlife by paddling Clarks Hill Lake, the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal.

There are also endless trails your dog companion can accompany you on. One of the most popular destinations is Savannah Rapids Park, where you can stroll along the Tow Path of the Historic Augusta Canal.

And if you run low on dog supplies while you’re out, visit Garden City Pet to stock up on food, toys and other supplies.

Many of Columbia County’s restaurants have patios that allow dogs. Here is a listing of locally owned restaurants that allow dogs on their patio:

Cucina 503

Diablo’s Southwestern Grill

French Market Grille West

Harlem Java House

Pho Bac

Pizza Joint

Takosushi

The Acorn RestaurantRooted Coffeehouse

