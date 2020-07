AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Council will hold a special meeting to find a resolution to encourage face coverings in real and foodservice establishments.

The meeting will take place on July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

There is currently no word that the council will discuss making face coverings mandatory in the city.

