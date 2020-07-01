Advertisement

Back to school in the CSRA: What you need to know

School lockers
School lockers(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re getting a better idea of what school might look like this fall in districts and on university campuses across the CSRA.

Here’s what we know:

Richmond County

Reopening plans for Richmond County public schools were just announced last night at the board of education meeting.

The new plans offer two different options for families:

  • A traditional face-to-face model Monday through Thursday. Students will learn remotely on Fridays.
  • A virtual learning option where students work from home.

For those who choose to go back to school, there will be increased sanitation of buses and schools.

There will be updated meal services to prevent the spread -- and designating flowpaths in hallways.

For those who choose to learn from home, you'll have to register by July 20.

There will be block schedules for students and they will be able to still participate in extracurricular activies.

Richmond County school officials surveyed their students and teachers on several things like masks.

Nearly 78% of staff and 69% of students said they should be required to wear masks.

They also asked parents if they're concerned to send their kids back to school in August. Officials said 67% said they are concerned, and 31% said they're not.

Columbia County

If your kids attend Columbia County schools, today’s the last day you can apply for your child to learn from home this fall.

As officials have said, it's up to parents to decide. if you want your child to physically go back to school, no action is required right now.

MORE | Columbia County program keeps students on track during pandemic

But if you choose the learn-from-home option, you do have to apply. Again, today is the deadline. Students learning remotely will have to do so for at least the first nine weeks.

For those going back to school, masks will not be required, but other precautions will be in place.

Before- and after-school programs will be available.

Aiken County

The Aiken County school system has a task force in place to develop a reopening plan.

Officials say it will likely give parents a choice between traditional or remote learning.

The task force will present its recommendations at a meeting on July 14.

Augusta University

Augusta University will begin reopening its campus today.

While the school is encouraging masks, they're not required, and that's got some professors worried about safety.

AU has been a big player in coronavirus research and has always encouraged mask-wearing.

That's why some professors say they're confused why it won't be mandatory on campus.

“I’m extremely disappointed because neighboring states, the state university systems, have established mandatory mask wearing,” said Dr. Michael B. Bishku, a professor at AU. “In our particular case, we’ve got a commuter campus, and people are coming from all different areas.”

AU officials say they’re following guidance from the University System of Georgia, but they say they have purchased two masks for every faculty, student and staff member.

Professors are also given the option to choose to do online learning if they don't feel comfortable in their classrooms.

AU plans to be fully staffed by Aug. 3.

Other campuses

  • The University of South Carolina Aiken will start in-person instruction again on Aug. 20. There will be no fall break. After Thanksgiving break, students will finish fall break. After Thanksgiving break, students will finish the semester online. Students will also wear face masksduring class.
  • Aiken Tech will begin classes on Aug. 17. Officials say most classes will either be online-only or in a hybrid format. On-campus services like the library and student success center just opened this week. Everyone is required to wear a mask.
  • Face-to-face classes at Augusta Tech started back on May 11
MORE | What happened to 16,000 S.C. students? State doesn’t know

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

How local program keeps students on track during pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
Transitioning from in-person classes to virtual learning was hard. Some students had a really difficult time with it. But the Dream Academy is here to help.

News

Which masks work best? Experts now know

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
While you prepare for the July Fourth holiday weekend, health officials urge you to still wear face masks. Learn which types work best.

See damage from last night's storm in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hours ago
Viewers sent in these photos from thunderstorms that moved through the CSRA on the night of June 30, 2020.

News

Pilot dies after crash at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday has died.

Latest News

News

Experts meet in Burke County to discuss police reform with residents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams hosted a police reform forum Tuesday alongside seven other expert panelists.

National

Brooks' widow pleaded for no bond for former Atlanta officer charged with murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The judge set Garrett Rolfe's bond at $500,000 with conditions including an ankle monitor, curfew and no access to weapons. He also must stay away from the victims and police officers.

News

Columbia County brings tips and activities for you and your furry friend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Here are some tips for bringing your furriest member of the family along on a little trip or staycation in Columbia County!

National

Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Police officers allegedly took a photo imitating the hold used against Elijah McClain in the spot where he was arrested.

News

GreenJackets’ season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Baseball’s minor leagues have canceled their seasons after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Crime is clearly on the rise in Richmond County. Why suddenly now?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Crime didn't stop during the start of the pandemic, but it sure calmed down here at Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Now the lights seem to be flashing much more often.