Back to school in the CSRA: What you need to know

We’re getting a better idea of what school might look like this fall in districts and on university campuses across the CSRA.

Here’s what we know:

Richmond County

Reopening plans for Richmond County public schools were just announced last night at the board of education meeting.

The new plans offer two different options for families:

A traditional face-to-face model Monday through Thursday. Students will learn remotely on Fridays.

A virtual learning option where students work from home.

For those who choose to go back to school, there will be increased sanitation of buses and schools.

There will be updated meal services to prevent the spread -- and designating flowpaths in hallways.

For those who choose to learn from home, you'll have to register by July 20.

There will be block schedules for students and they will be able to still participate in extracurricular activies.

Richmond County school officials surveyed their students and teachers on several things like masks.

Nearly 78% of staff and 69% of students said they should be required to wear masks.

They also asked parents if they're concerned to send their kids back to school in August. Officials said 67% said they are concerned, and 31% said they're not.

Columbia County

If your kids attend Columbia County schools, today’s the last day you can apply for your child to learn from home this fall.

As officials have said, it's up to parents to decide. if you want your child to physically go back to school, no action is required right now.

But if you choose the learn-from-home option, you do have to apply. Again, today is the deadline. Students learning remotely will have to do so for at least the first nine weeks.

For those going back to school, masks will not be required, but other precautions will be in place.

Before- and after-school programs will be available.

Aiken County

The Aiken County school system has a task force in place to develop a reopening plan.

Officials say it will likely give parents a choice between traditional or remote learning.

The task force will present its recommendations at a meeting on July 14.

Augusta University

Augusta University will begin reopening its campus today.

While the school is encouraging masks, they're not required, and that's got some professors worried about safety.

AU has been a big player in coronavirus research and has always encouraged mask-wearing.

That's why some professors say they're confused why it won't be mandatory on campus.

“I’m extremely disappointed because neighboring states, the state university systems, have established mandatory mask wearing,” said Dr. Michael B. Bishku, a professor at AU. “In our particular case, we’ve got a commuter campus, and people are coming from all different areas.”

AU officials say they’re following guidance from the University System of Georgia, but they say they have purchased two masks for every faculty, student and staff member.

Professors are also given the option to choose to do online learning if they don't feel comfortable in their classrooms.

AU plans to be fully staffed by Aug. 3.

Other campuses

The University of South Carolina Aiken will start in-person instruction again on Aug. 20. There will be no fall break. After Thanksgiving break, students will finish fall break. After Thanksgiving break, students will finish the semester online. Students will also wear face masksduring class.

Aiken Tech will begin classes on Aug. 17. Officials say most classes will either be online-only or in a hybrid format. On-campus services like the library and student success center just opened this week. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Face-to-face classes at Augusta Tech started back on May 11

