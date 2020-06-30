Watney bored in isolation, nervous about how he got virus

Nick Watney says it’s not the greatest feeling to be known as the first PGA Tour player to test positive for the new coronavirus. In his first interview since the June 19 test at the RBC Heritage, Watney says he hasn’t had a fever, coughing or shortness of breath.

He says he only felt a little fatigue and a lot of boredom. Monday was the 10th day of his self-isolation in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. That’s the minimum for players who test positive.

Watney says he’ll give it an extra day before driving 17 hours home to Austin, Texas. Also Monday, Harris English tested positive at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

