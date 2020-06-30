Advertisement

The field finally weakens as PGA Tour goes to 4th week back

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In the fourth week of the PGA Tour’s return to competition, the field finally starts to weaken at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. The top five in the world ranking all entered the first three events. None of the top five is in Detroit.

The leading player is Webb Simpson, who withdrew the previous week because someone in his family tested positive for the new coronavirus. Simpson joins Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau as players from the top 10 at Detroit Golf Club.

The tournament is in its second year. DeChambeau is on a roll with six consecutive top-10 finishes.

