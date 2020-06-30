Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Augusta shopping center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting at a shopping center near Interstate 520 and Wrightsboro Road.

Nicholas George Lattimore, 26, was being held Tuesday in Richmond County jail on the charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

Nicholas Charles Lattimore (WRDW)

He was arrested Monday, according to jail records.

The victim, 36-year-old Miguel Reyes, of the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, was discovered by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding at about 1:45 a.m. Friday to a report of gunshots at 1347 Augusta West Parkway.

Deputies said they found a victim with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to the back.

The incident comes amid a wave of shootings and other fatal incidents in the CSRA region as the heat of summer settles in.

Also before dawn Friday, a male was shot dead in the McDuffie County community of Dearing, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the case.

Earlier, Terrance Cumber, 24, was accused of fatally shooting Ahmad Popal around 2 a.m. June 21 in the 1200 block of Broad Street in Augusta. Popal was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Cumber is charged with murder.

That slaying came a day after a fatal stabbing. Kareen Williams, 25, is accused in the stabbing death of Timothy McBride. Investigators found McBride in a ditch outside the Azalea Park Apartments on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta around 1:30 a.m. June 20.

Those incidents came on the heels of three other fatal incidents on one day — June 19 — in Augusta:

shooting left a woman dead in a downtown parking deck and led to an hourslong standoff between officers and the suspect — a former deputy — near Appling. Jason Cunningham was arrested in connection with his girlfriend Nicole Harrington, 37, of Hallandale Beach, Fla., was found shot to death in the parking deck of the Augusta Convention Center around 6 a.m. June 19.

shooting left a man dead at a residence in far south Augusta . The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators arrested Brandon Lee Cook and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the murder of Benigno Santos that occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

A 78-year-old woman died being taken to a hospital after suffering what authorities call severe neglect that included extensive ant bites. Vivian Marshall of the 1400 block of Wrightsboro Road died after being taken to University Hospital about 5 p.m. the day before, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Her son Kenneth Leverett was arrested and charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident, tampering with evidence and murder, according to authorities.

And exactly a week before that deadly day, two people were shot dead across the Savannah River in Aiken County. They were part of a string of shootings June 11 that also left one person injured in what started as a family dispute.

