Summer camps offered at Ruth Patrick Science Ed Center in Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken is offering several engaging summer camps in July for students in grades K-6.

Some spaces are still available. The deadline to register is July 5. To register, go to https://www.usca.edu/rpsec/departments/summer-programs/discovery-camps.

"We look forward to offering these educational, fun camps for students in our area," John Hutchens, director of special programs at Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, said in the release. "We are taking special precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all our campers and hope parents will partner with us to ensure health and safety guidelines are met."

The annual Camp Invention, which is very popular, takes place July 6-10. STEM and cyber-related camps will be conducted from July 20 through 24.

For more information, including safe practices the camps will follow, visit https://www.usca.edu/rpsec/departments/summer-programs/discovery-camps.

