South Carolina’s 2020 sales tax holiday kicks off Augusta 7

(KJCT)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Computers, clothes, and school supplies are among a variety of items customers can purchase free of sales tax during South Carolina's annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday.

The holiday goes from Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 9, 2020.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

For tips for safe sales tax holiday shopping, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

