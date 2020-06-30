Richmond County to announce school reopening proposal at board meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System says they’ll be revealing a proposal to reopen schools in the county after the coronavirus forced schools to close statewide in March.

At a 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, district officials will present their proposal to the Richmond County Board of Education.

Richmond County is the latest school district to serve up plans to bring kids back to school despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbia County announced last week a two-part proposal that would give parents the option to have their children return to school with several COVID-19 precautions in place or continue with homeschooling.

The Georgia Department of Education has left the decision-making on schooling during the pandemic largely up to each individual district.

Across the river in South Carolina, the state Department of Education released a list of recommendations for returning to school.

