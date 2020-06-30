Advertisement

Richmond County to announce school reopening proposal at board meeting

The Richmond County School System says they’ll be revealing a proposal to reopen schools in the county after the coronavirus forced schools to close statewide in March.
The Richmond County School System says they’ll be revealing a proposal to reopen schools in the county after the coronavirus forced schools to close statewide in March.(WLUC)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System says they’ll be revealing a proposal to reopen schools in the county after the coronavirus forced schools to close statewide in March.

At a 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, district officials will present their proposal to the Richmond County Board of Education.

Richmond County is the latest school district to serve up plans to bring kids back to school despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbia County announced last week a two-part proposal that would give parents the option to have their children return to school with several COVID-19 precautions in place or continue with homeschooling.

The Georgia Department of Education has left the decision-making on schooling during the pandemic largely up to each individual district.

Across the river in South Carolina, the state Department of Education released a list of recommendations for returning to school.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

New details: Augusta mayor’s assistant accused of trying to choke paralyzed girl in a wheelchair

Updated: 21 minutes ago
New details have emerged on the arrest of the personal assistant of the Augusta mayor, including that the relative she’s accused of trying to choke is a teenager who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair.

News

NY’s Cuomo adds GA to list of states who must quarantine if residents visit

Updated: 41 minutes ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just added Georgia to a list of 13 other states who must have residents self-quarantine for 14 days before a visit to New York state.

Crime

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Augusta shopping center

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting at a shopping center near Interstate 520 and Wrightsboro Road.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Latest News

News

Augusta Firefighters Association asks for fire chief to step down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
The firefighters association will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss issues with the city of Augusta.

News

Georgia governor plans visit to Augusta area this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will visit the Augusta area as part of a statewide tour to promote wearing masks, his office confirmed.

News

‘It is what it is': Woodrow Wilson House won’t change its name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
President Woodrow Wilson’s name has been removed from two buildings at Princeton University, but no changes are planned for his childhood home in Augusta.

News

Gasoline tax to rise by 2 cents in South Carolina

Updated: 4 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, South Carolina drivers will see some changes at the pump.

Education

Don’t expect a normal school schedule in Aiken County

Updated: 4 hours ago
As local educators fine-tune plans for the upcoming school year, the Aiken County superintendent says it’s not likely that all students will be coming back to a normal schedule.

News

AU set this week to reopen offices on campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Augusta University is about to enter the second phase of its return to campus with the reopening of offices.