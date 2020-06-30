Advertisement

Orangeburg leaders decide today on fate of Confederate statue

Orangeburg City Council is considering a resolution that would remove a Confederate monument at Courthouse Sqaure. (Source: Live 5)
Orangeburg City Council is considering a resolution that would remove a Confederate monument at Courthouse Sqaure. (Source: Live 5)(WRDW)
By Rob Way
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg City Council is considering a resolution that would remove a Confederate statue from Courthouse Square.

The 30-foot monument with a soldier on top was built to honor the Orangeburg Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War.

One side reads: “A grateful tribute to the brave defenders of our rights, our honor, and our homes.”

Mayor Michael Butler said he is in favor of the resolution, which will go before the Orangeburg City Council today.

“I understand the sentiment by those who want to remove statues or historical leaders who promote social injustice, but Orangeburg City Council wants to do it the right way,” Butler said. “There are laws regarding the removal of those statues and we will follow the established protocol to have them removed.”

MORE | Some Jefferson County residents demand slave market be removed

The Heritage Act forbids the removal of memorials for any historic figure or event from public property without a two-thirds vote of the South Carolina state legislature.

Butler said council’s vote is the first step in the process to get the state to let local governments make the call on removing statues.

Activist William Green said he has asked city council to take down the statue multiple times.

“For the citizens of Orangeburg, if you want a place to grow, you need to get rid of anything that represents any kind of hate or prejudice,” Green said. “If you take the statue down it’s not going to erase what happened in the past, but it’ll help us look forward to what’s going on in the future.”

Not everyone is in favor of taking it down. David Farr said he wants the monument to stay.

“People have gotten on the bandwagon wanting everything having to do with the Confederacy and history, not just the Confederacy, but many historical items removed because they don’t suit the opinions of certain people,” Farr said. “Everyone has an opinion and everyone has a feeling of what they like and don’t like. There’s room for everybody. But, to continue removing monuments and things of history is ridiculous.”

Also during today’s meeting, the council will consider a resolution to rename John C. Calhoun Drive, a resolution prohibiting the use of chokeholds and strangle holds, and an ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘There’s really no healing': Jefferson County residents demand slave market be removed

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
As people around the country call for the removal of controversial historical monuments, many Jefferson County residents are demanding the removal of a slave market.

News

Kemp extends COVID-19 state of emergency for Georgia

Updated: 11 hours ago
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.

News

Don’t let COVID-19 follow you this summer; wear a mask, experts say

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Bars are closing in some states like Texas and Florida, as rumors of potential shutdowns circulate again. So, if you’re wondering if you can still go to the beach, or should you wear a mask. Experts say -- to just be smart.

News

Grab the clubs: Top Golf Augusta is opening this week

Updated: 11 hours ago
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here! Top Golf Augusta is officially opening for business this week!

Latest News

National

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 11 hours ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 12 hours ago
Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

News

2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Little Caesars said in a statement that two workers involved in the incident were fired and that the company has "zero tolerance for racism and discrimination."

Coronavirus

At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise in 30+ states

News

Coronavirus surge casts shadow on local church services

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Some church leaders in the CSRA looked forward to resuming in-person services after coronavirus cases started to level off, but the opposite is happening as infections rise again.

Crime

Augusta mayor’s assistant accused of trying to choke relative with her bare hands

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Augusta mayor’s personal assistant has been arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault, according to authorities.