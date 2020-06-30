Advertisement

New details: Augusta mayor’s assistant accused of trying to choke paralyzed girl in a wheelchair

Maria Cook
Maria Cook(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details have emerged on the arrest of the personal assistant of the Augusta mayor, including that the relative she’s accused of trying to choke is a teenager who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair.

Maria Cook is accused of committing felony aggravated assault at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the arrest warrant.

News 12 obtained a copy of the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, which sheds light on the case.

The incident report states that upon arrival, a deputy made contact with the victim, who reported the incident, at Woodside Avenue and Scott Street.

The victim stated that the incident began after she found Cook going through her purse and demanded that Cook give it back, according to the deputy’s report. The victim said a verbal altercation ensued, and that while in the process of attempting to get her belongings from Cook, the incident became physical, according to the deputy’s report.

The victim stated that Cook tried to choke her by wrapping her hands around her neck and then pushed her, causing her wheelchair to tip over to the ground backward, according to the deputy’s report. The victim stated that once she was on the ground, Cook began pushing her head into the ground multiple times, according to the deputy.

“I observed swelling to the right forehead” of the victim, the deputy wrote.

“I also noted that Ms. Cook had scratches around her neck. Ms. Cook stated that she and did become involved in a verbal altercation and that it did become physical,” the deputy wrote.

Cook stated that the victim began striking her in the upper chest with a closed fist and pulling down on her dress, the deputy wrote. Cook stated that while pushing the victim away in defense, the victim fell and struck her head on the ground, according to the deputy.

“I observed no injuries to Ms. Cook,” the deputy wrote.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, according to sheriff’s agency records.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. issued a statement about the incident on Tuesday, saying:

“I am aware of the domestic incident involving Ms. Cook, it is unfortunate. My thoughts, prayers, and support are with her and her entire family as they work through this situation privately. Ms. Cook has been suspended pending case disposition and investigation. There will be no further comments from me on this private family matter.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NY’s Cuomo adds GA to list of states who must quarantine if residents visit

Updated: 40 minutes ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just added Georgia to a list of 13 other states who must have residents self-quarantine for 14 days before a visit to New York state.

News

Richmond County to announce school reopening proposal at board meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Richmond County School System says they’ll be revealing a proposal to re-open schools in the county after the coronavirus forced schools to close statewide in March.

Crime

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Augusta shopping center

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting at a shopping center near Interstate 520 and Wrightsboro Road.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Latest News

News

Augusta Firefighters Association asks for fire chief to step down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
The firefighters association will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss issues with the city of Augusta.

News

Georgia governor plans visit to Augusta area this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will visit the Augusta area as part of a statewide tour to promote wearing masks, his office confirmed.

News

‘It is what it is': Woodrow Wilson House won’t change its name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
President Woodrow Wilson’s name has been removed from two buildings at Princeton University, but no changes are planned for his childhood home in Augusta.

News

Gasoline tax to rise by 2 cents in South Carolina

Updated: 4 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, South Carolina drivers will see some changes at the pump.

Education

Don’t expect a normal school schedule in Aiken County

Updated: 4 hours ago
As local educators fine-tune plans for the upcoming school year, the Aiken County superintendent says it’s not likely that all students will be coming back to a normal schedule.

News

AU set this week to reopen offices on campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Augusta University is about to enter the second phase of its return to campus with the reopening of offices.