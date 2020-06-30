MiLB, GreenJackets season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baseball’s minor leagues have canceled their seasons after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement.

The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.

In Augusta, the GreenJackets sent out a news release via Twitter to discuss the end of the season.

Today, Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League Teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a South Atlantic League Season.



Read: https://t.co/IAViMkPq8O pic.twitter.com/L64mzrARaq — Augusta GreenJackets (@GreenJackets) June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.