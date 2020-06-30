MiLB, GreenJackets season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baseball’s minor leagues have canceled their seasons after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement.
The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.
In Augusta, the GreenJackets sent out a news release via Twitter to discuss the end of the season.
