Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia reports its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise. The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday. Georgia health officials reported the new numbers in their daily afternoon update on Sunday. It brings Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

AP-US-MEDIA-CNN-CENTER

WarnerMedia puts 'for sale' sign on CNN Center in Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — WarnerMedia says it will sell the iconic CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta. The building has been the central headquarters for the cable news network since the mid-1980s, after it was founded by Ted Turner. WarnerMedia said in a memo to employees that the area around the CNN Center, a mix of offices and retail, has become a popular entertainment destination and should be attractive to developers. The company says it is not abandoning Atlanta, and that employees from CNN Center will be moved to a different office campus where WarnerMedia operates across town. The moving process should take several years.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RACIAL TRAUMA

Images of brutality against Black people spur racial trauma

As videos of Black people being killed at the hands of police make the rounds online, many Americans have felt called to protest racial injustice in recent weeks. For many Black Americans, those videos are also contributing to a sense of grief and pain. Psychologists call it racial trauma — the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism. The unfortunate irony is that the very tool that may be helping to make more people aware of the racism and violence that Black and other people of color face is also helping to fuel their trauma.

FATAL SHOOTING-DEPUTIES

Prosecutor: Georgia deputies justified in fatal shooting

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor in Georgia says state investigators found deputies were justified in fatally shooting a man who authorities say plowed into patrol cars after tying up his wife and taking away their children. WMAZ-TV reports Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke made the announcement Monday about the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of 30-year-old Keith Young. Cooke says Bibb County deputies involved in the shooting will not be charged. The county sheriff’s office said in a news release last month that deputies fired the shots that killed Young as he was speeding towards them with a car on May 19.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG

Confederate flag losing prominence 155 years after Civil War

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.

GEORGIA SPORTS WRITERS AWARDS

Schultz wins sweepstakes, top columnist in GSWA contest

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Schultz of The Athletic has won honors for best column, best columnist and the best overall story in the annual Georgia Sports Writers Association’s annual contest. Schultz won the sweepstakes award for best overall story for his column on former Atlanta Falcons executive Scott Pioli. The Marietta Daily Journal won honors for best sports section, best Sunday sports section and best special section. The Gwinnett Daily Post and Savannah Morning News placed in the top three in each of the three categories. The awards were announced on Sunday.

BET AWARDS

BET Awards highlight Black voices as artists turn political

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 BET Awards served as an extension of the voices of Black people protesting in the streets about Black life and the inequalities Black people face daily, as artists used their performances to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost in the hands of police officers, including George Floyd. DaBaby, with his face pressed against the ground as an officer’s knee crippled his neck — replicating the last moments of Floyd’s life — rapped a verse from the Black Lives Matter remix of his hit song “Rockstar.”Sunday’s show, a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, featured a number of highly produced, well-crafted and pre-taped performances.

AP-GA-TRAP-MUSIC-CLARK-ATLANTA

T.I. to teach 'Business of Trap Music' at Clark Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume. T.I will join hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams at Clark Atlanta University this fall to teach the “Business of Trap Music." The university said the course will focus on the origin, culture and business of trap music. T.I., also known as Clifford Harris, said he’s excited to work with the HBCUs and their “innovative approach” to providing an education “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum.” He also noted that historically Black colleges were vital in the community “and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions.”