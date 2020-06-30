Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks seeks bail

ATLANTA (AP) — The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks is set to appear in court Tuesday to ask a judge to release him from jail while his case is pending. Garrett Rolfe faces charges including felony murder in the killing. Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. Rolfe's bond hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon. Felony murder convictions are punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison.

AP-US-MEDIA-CNN-CENTER

WarnerMedia puts 'for sale' sign on CNN Center in Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — WarnerMedia says it will sell the iconic CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta. The building has been the central headquarters for the cable news network since the mid-1980s, after it was founded by Ted Turner. WarnerMedia said in a memo to employees that the area around the CNN Center, a mix of offices and retail, has become a popular entertainment destination and should be attractive to developers. The company says it is not abandoning Atlanta, and that employees from CNN Center will be moved to a different office campus where WarnerMedia operates across town. The moving process should take several years.

FATAL DRIVE-BY

Atlanta Police: Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police said one person was fatally shot and four others were wounded during a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Atlanta police said a 23-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Police Lt. Pete Malecki said five men were standing in front of a building in Midtown Atlanta around 1 a.m. when a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger opened fire at the men. The four surviving men drove themselves to the emergency room. One of the men was in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia reports its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise. The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday. Georgia health officials reported the new numbers in their daily afternoon update on Sunday. It brings Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RACIAL TRAUMA

Images of brutality against Black people spur racial trauma

As videos of Black people being killed at the hands of police make the rounds online, many Americans have felt called to protest racial injustice in recent weeks. For many Black Americans, those videos are also contributing to a sense of grief and pain. Psychologists call it racial trauma — the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism. The unfortunate irony is that the very tool that may be helping to make more people aware of the racism and violence that Black and other people of color face is also helping to fuel their trauma.

FATAL SHOOTING-DEPUTIES

Prosecutor: Georgia deputies justified in fatal shooting

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor in Georgia says state investigators found deputies were justified in fatally shooting a man who authorities say plowed into patrol cars after tying up his wife and taking away their children. WMAZ-TV reports Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke made the announcement Monday about the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of 30-year-old Keith Young. Cooke says Bibb County deputies involved in the shooting will not be charged. The county sheriff’s office said in a news release last month that deputies fired the shots that killed Young as he was speeding towards them with a car on May 19.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG

Confederate flag losing prominence 155 years after Civil War

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.

GEORGIA SPORTS WRITERS AWARDS

Schultz wins sweepstakes, top columnist in GSWA contest

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Schultz of The Athletic has won honors for best column, best columnist and the best overall story in the annual Georgia Sports Writers Association’s annual contest. Schultz won the sweepstakes award for best overall story for his column on former Atlanta Falcons executive Scott Pioli. The Marietta Daily Journal won honors for best sports section, best Sunday sports section and best special section. The Gwinnett Daily Post and Savannah Morning News placed in the top three in each of the three categories. The awards were announced on Sunday.