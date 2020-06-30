Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — WarnerMedia says it will sell the iconic CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta. The building has been the central headquarters for the cable news network since the mid-1980s, after it was founded by Ted Turner. WarnerMedia said in a memo to employees that the area around the CNN Center, a mix of offices and retail, has become a popular entertainment destination and should be attractive to developers. The company says it is not abandoning Atlanta, and that employees from CNN Center will be moved to a different office campus where WarnerMedia operates across town. The moving process should take several years.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police said one person was fatally shot and four others were wounded during a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Atlanta police said a 23-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Police Lt. Pete Malecki said five men were standing in front of a building in Midtown Atlanta around 1 a.m. when a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger opened fire at the men. The four surviving men drove themselves to the emergency room. One of the men was in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise. The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday. Georgia health officials reported the new numbers in their daily afternoon update on Sunday. It brings Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

UNDATED (AP) — As videos of Black people being killed at the hands of police make the rounds online, many Americans have felt called to protest racial injustice in recent weeks. For many Black Americans, those videos are also contributing to a sense of grief and pain. Psychologists call it racial trauma — the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism. The unfortunate irony is that the very tool that may be helping to make more people aware of the racism and violence that Black and other people of color face is also helping to fuel their trauma.