Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and others injured when a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a major Atlanta hospital's emergency room. Atlanta police say the Tuesday wreck in the ER lobby of Piedmont Hospital involved a Mercedes-Benz Suburban Utility Vehicle. Atlanta police Officer Steve Avery says the SUV crashed into two people and bumped into several others just inside the glass doors. He said the injuries suffered by at least four people did not appear to be life-threatening. The driver wasn't injured. Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the driver was arriving for an appointment and lost control.

ATLANTA (AP) — The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks is set to appear in court Tuesday to ask a judge to release him from jail while his case is pending. Garrett Rolfe faces charges including felony murder in the killing. Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. Rolfe's bond hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon. Felony murder convictions are punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison.

NEW YORK (AP) — WarnerMedia says it will sell the iconic CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta. The building has been the central headquarters for the cable news network since the mid-1980s, after it was founded by Ted Turner. WarnerMedia said in a memo to employees that the area around the CNN Center, a mix of offices and retail, has become a popular entertainment destination and should be attractive to developers. The company says it is not abandoning Atlanta, and that employees from CNN Center will be moved to a different office campus where WarnerMedia operates across town. The moving process should take several years.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police said one person was fatally shot and four others were wounded during a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Atlanta police said a 23-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Police Lt. Pete Malecki said five men were standing in front of a building in Midtown Atlanta around 1 a.m. when a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger opened fire at the men. The four surviving men drove themselves to the emergency room. One of the men was in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.