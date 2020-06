AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will visit the Augusta area this week as part of a statewide tour to promote wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus, his office confirmed.

News 12 has asked for specifics such as date, time and location.

