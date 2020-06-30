Gasoline tax to rise by 2 cents in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Wednesday, South Carolina drivers will see some changes at the pump.

Gasoline prices will go up by 2 cents per gallon across the state for a total of 24 cents a gallon.

The money will go toward roads, bridges and infrastructure.

The increase is part of a gas tax that started in 2017. It will increase by 2 cents each year until 2022.

