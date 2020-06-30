Don’t expect a normal school schedule in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As local educators fine-tune plans for the upcoming school year, the Aiken County superintendent says it’s not likely that all students will be coming back to a normal schedule.

The Aiken County School District has a task force is working to create a healthy environment.

The district’s plan is likely to give parents the option of choosing only virtual learning, or in-person instruction, once it’s safe.

Educators plan to have a gradual transition from hybrid to traditional learning.

The task force will present its recommendations to board members and parents at a meeting on July 14.

In Georgia, the school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties have not revealed plans yet.

