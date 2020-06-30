Disc golf community active behind the scenes maintaining courses

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The disc golf community makes up a large part of the rec sports scene in the CSRA, and it's surprising to see how much work goes on behind the scenes. Local courses can't always keep up with the amount of maintenance required to keep the courses in healthy shape. In plenty of situations, it's the community that ends up keeping the courses healthy.

On the surface, Riverview Park's disc golf course seems like it's in immaculate shape. A closer examination shows a much different story with an abundance of litter.

"There's a lot that I wouldn't expect, especially in places I woulnd't expect it to be so. Yeah, it's kind of sad," said North Augusta disc golfer Braeden Sides

All sorts of trash can be found on courses. The usual suspects like plastic bags, empty bottles, and other common litter can all be found. Unique items such as tires, rusted bikes, and even more obscure pieces of garbage can also be found.

"It's amazing what you find on these courses. We've found ellipticals, we've got got tricycles, we've got tires. We've got 50 year old rusted stuff that I can't even identify," said North Augusta disc golfer Jesse Cheadle.

The parks can only do so much, and that's where players like Cheadle and Sides step up playing rounds dedicated to cleaning up the course. It's one of the many things that make the disc golf community special.

"Riverview park --- they're amazing. They support us a lot. The talks we've had since I took over have been really positive. We take care of everything that's back in the woods and we appreciate them for what they do out here. And they appreciate us for what we do in the back," Cheadle continued.

Following Sunday’s behind the scenes clean up at Riverview Park, Cheadle’s group collected 218 pounds of trash. The Augusta Disc Golf Association gets special perks like free use of the pavilion at Riverview Park as a thank you for their efforts in cleaning up and maintaining the course.

