Deputies investigating shooting with three people injured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday night that left three people injured.

According to the release, the shooting occurred on the 2400 block of Cunningham Drive. Deputies located three victims that have injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

This investigation is in its early stages and further information is available at this time.

Time of call 06/29/2020 at 10:40 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.