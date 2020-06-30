Advertisement

Democratic Senate primary reaches finish line in Kentucky

County clerks had a Tuesday deadline to submit vote totals to the Kentucky secretary of state's office for the state's June 23 primary election.
County clerks had a Tuesday deadline to submit vote totals to the Kentucky secretary of state's office for the state's June 23 primary election.(Source: CNN)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After a weeklong wait, Kentucky Democrats prepared to find out Tuesday whether Charles Booker or Amy McGrath will get the party’s nomination to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.

The lead switched back and forth between McGrath and Booker as results trickled in since the state's June 23 primary election. Most voters cast mail-in absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it took election officials all week to count and record the ballots.

County clerks had a Tuesday deadline to submit vote totals to the secretary of state's office.

McGrath had appeared to be coasting toward the nomination as the former Marine pilot raised huge amounts of campaign cash and exchanged attacks with McConnell in what seemed a prelude to the fall campaign. But the Democratic contest in this GOP-dominated state turned volatile when Booker, a Black state lawmaker, seized momentum in the final weeks.

Booker's profile surged amid national protests over the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police, including the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. Booker touted a universal basic income and Medicare for All — ideas that McGrath has resisted. His progressive stances won him support from Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., among others.

McGrath charted a more moderate course inside Democratic politics. She supports adding a public health insurance option as part of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act and supports expanded access to Medicare for people 55 and older.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will be a decided underdog against McConnell in a state where President Donald Trump remains popular.

McConnell, who coasted to victory in the GOP primary in his bid for a seventh term, portrays both of his potential challengers as too liberal for Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By JAMES LAPORTA
Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported.

National

St. Louis attorney explains pulling gun on protesters

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Mark McClosky gave his side of the story after brandishing a gun while protesters walked down the street in front of his home to the mayor's residence.

News

AU set this week to reopen offices on campus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Augusta University is about to enter the second phase of its return to campus with the reopening of offices.

National

AMBER Alert canceled after 8-year-old Florida boy found safe

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

News

Make-a-Wish makes local boy’s quarantine a little less lonely

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted a lot of things, but 11-year-old Brandon Long has learned to adapt.

Latest News

Coronavirus

EU to list which countries’ citizens can enter; US likely to miss out

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lorne Cook
The list is expected to contain up to 15 countries deemed comparably safe to Europe in their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be updated every two weeks, with countries added or dropped depending on how they are keeping the disease under control.

National

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zen Soo and Ken Moritsugu
The legislation is aimed at curbing subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city's affairs. It has sparked fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices.

National Politics

Distancing from Trump? Some Republicans step up critiques

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES. JONATHAN LEMIRE and JILL COLVIN
Four months before voters decide the Republican president's reelection, some in Trump's party are daring to say the quiet part out loud as Trump struggles to navigate competing national crises and a scattershot campaign message.

National

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong resign after national security law passed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The legislation is aimed at curbing subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city's affairs. It has sparked fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices.

News

What’s behind COVID-19 spike, what officials are doing about it, and how you can stay safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
With coronavirus cases soaring in the two-state region on the verge of a holiday weekend, we checked with experts to see what you need to know as officials try to contain the new outbreak.