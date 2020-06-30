Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We should be dry the rest of tonight with partly cloudy skies towards sunrise Tuesday. Lows will remain muggy in the mid to low 70s.

Tuesday is looking like a scorcher with highs in the mid 90s and feel like temperatures up to and over 100°. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the CSRA under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main concern is storms producing strong wind gusts up to 60 mph. Storms are expected to be mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Isolated severe weather is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Main concern is damaging straight line winds. (WRDW)

The potential for severe weather sticks around Wednesday afternoon and evening. The risk is marginal, which means isolated severe storms are possible, but impacts will not be widespread. Highs will be hot and humid again Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 90s, but feels like temperatures will be up and over 100°.

Our pattern is not expected to differ too much the rest of the week. An upper level trough over the eastern US will stick around through most of the week and funnel down pulses of energy to our region the next few days. This upper level support will interact with a stalled front at the surface and bring good storm chances in the afternoon and evenings. If you have plans for the 4th of July weekend, prepare for heat, humidity, and the chance for storms in the afternoon and evening.

