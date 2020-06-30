Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated storms will be possible this evening and some could be strong. We should be all clear by midnight and stay dry into early Wednesday. Lows will remain muggy in the mid to low 70s.

The potential for severe weather sticks around Wednesday afternoon and evening as a stalled front stays draped over the region. The risk is marginal, which means isolated severe storms are possible, but impacts will not be widespread. Highs will be hot and humid again Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 90s, but feels like temperatures will be up to and over 100°. Winds will be out of the west to northwest between 5-12 mph.

Our pattern is not expected to differ too much the rest of the week. An upper level trough over the eastern US will stick around through most of the week and funnel down pulses of energy to our region the next few days. This upper level support will interact with a stalled front at the surface and bring good storm chances in the afternoon and evenings. If you have plans for the 4th of July weekend, prepare for heat, humidity, and the chance for storms in the afternoon and evening.

