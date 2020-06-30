Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Severe storms possible Wednesday. Get ready for a hot, humid, and stormy rest of the week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated storms will be possible this evening and some could be strong. We should be all clear by midnight and stay dry into early Wednesday. Lows will remain muggy in the mid to low 70s.

The potential for severe weather sticks around Wednesday afternoon and evening as a stalled front stays draped over the region. The risk is marginal, which means isolated severe storms are possible, but impacts will not be widespread. Highs will be hot and humid again Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 90s, but feels like temperatures will be up to and over 100°. Winds will be out of the west to northwest between 5-12 mph.

Our pattern is not expected to differ too much the rest of the week. An upper level trough over the eastern US will stick around through most of the week and funnel down pulses of energy to our region the next few days. This upper level support will interact with a stalled front at the surface and bring good storm chances in the afternoon and evenings. If you have plans for the 4th of July weekend, prepare for heat, humidity, and the chance for storms in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Latest News

State

Saharan dust makes sunsets pretty, but there’s a dark side

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:41 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Health officials urge residents of the region, especially those with lung conditions, to protect themselves as a Saharan dust cloud continues to move over us.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannan-Harding.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannan-Harding.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.