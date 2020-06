AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just in time for the summer, we’ve got our first black bear sighting of the season in Edgefield County.

According to a News 12 NBC 26 viewer, ol’ Yogi (please note he’s not actually named that) was found on a trail cam near the Edgefield and McCormick County line around the Modoc area.

Black bear spotted in the CSRA! This was found on a trail cam near the Edgefield and McCormick County line around the Modoc area. Summer months usually bring more bear sightings for our area. pic.twitter.com/8SIWOZyOQh — Riley Hale (@RileyWRDW) June 30, 2020

