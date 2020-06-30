Augusta mayor joins others in seeking end to ‘Stand Your Ground’ law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is among 10 mayors across Georgia calling on lawmakers to repeal the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

The mayors wrote a letter to lawmakers saying the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in February renewed the calls to repeal the law.

In the letter, they say the current law upends centuries of traditional self-defense doctrine and threatens public safety by encouraging armed vigilantism. The argument is the law allows a person to kill another in public even when they can clearly and safely walk away from the danger.

In the letter signed by the mayors, they say when a white shooter kills a black victim, the circumstances are deemed justifiable 11 times more frequently than when the shooter is black and the victim is white.

You can read the full letter below:

