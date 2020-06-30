Advertisement

Augusta mayor joins others in seeking end to ‘Stand Your Ground’ law

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is among 10 mayors across Georgia calling on lawmakers to repeal the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

The mayors wrote a letter to lawmakers saying the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in February renewed the calls to repeal the law.

MORE | Racial justice and police reform: Latest updates

In the letter, they say the current law upends centuries of traditional self-defense doctrine and threatens public safety by encouraging armed vigilantism. The argument is the law allows a person to kill another in public even when they can clearly and safely walk away from the danger.

In the letter signed by the mayors, they say when a white shooter kills a black victim, the circumstances are deemed justifiable 11 times more frequently than when the shooter is black and the victim is white.

You can read the full letter below:

