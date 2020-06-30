AU set this week to reopen offices on campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is about to enter the second phase of its return to campus.

After a monthlong closure to help curb the spread of coronavirus, campus administrators expect to have offices back open by Wednesday, and some employees there during normal business hours.

Officials expect a full campus return on Aug. 3, welcoming back all students and staff members with restrictions and safety measures in place.

Classes are scheduled to start Aug. 10.

AU’s reopening plan closely follows guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health.

Guidelines include:

Encouraging students to wear masks on campus.

Limiting the number of people allowed in classrooms.

Making hand sanitizer and other personal cleaning supplies more available.

Prohibiting on-campus events.

Designing “open-plan” office spaces for employees.

