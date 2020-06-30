Advertisement

A clear trend shows crime on the rise in Richmond County. So what happened?

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Jun. 30, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crime didn't stop during the start of the pandemic, but it sure calmed down here at Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Now the lights seem to be flashing much more often.

As life has become more normal, so has the crime rate.

And in Richmond County, it's been violent. From shootings to assaults and murders. But only a few months ago, violent crime dropped 50 percent during March and April compared to last year.

Overall crime plunged 25 percent during the stay at home order.

Now, the RCSO says they are working as hard as ever to lower the crime rate. So what happened?

Deputies say there’s no known connection for most of the recent crimes. But some of them involve previous or current offenders. And they can’t be sure if it’s all related to reopening. Yet the data shows a clear trend.

The good news is the sheriff's office says the crime rate was actually down before COVID. They credit that to their proactive patrol program.

But they're also involving the community. The sheriff's office is now posting and responding to crime and safety info on the Neighbors app. They hope people will submit video and help solve crimes where they live.

It's the old phrase: when you see something, say something.

Richmond County isn’t alone in seeing this uptick. Research shows many cities are seeing crime rates go up -- mostly attributed to COVID-19, unrest, and reopening.

